Advent fun!

A crowd of Guides, Brownies and Rainbows from all over Lewis and Harris had great fun performing seasonal songs and stories to each other at the Woodland Centre in Stornoway for their annual Advent get together held recently.

After crafts the evening was rounded off with everyone joining in Christmas songs and a great night was had by all.

If you would like to feature your festive event or news item them please email us your pictures and information to: news@stornowaygazette.co.uk by Tuesday, January 2nd for inclusion in that week’s paper.