Alex continues his RNLI fundraiser in Lewis

The man who is walking the coastlines of Britain and Ireland to raise funds for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution has now reached Lewis.

Alex Ellis-Roswell left his home in Margate, Kent, on August 3rd, 2014, and began his 9,500 miles fundraising adventure.

He has since walked over 6,000 miles around the coasts of England, Wales, Isle of Man, Ireland and Scotland; and has another 3,000 miles to go down the east coasts of Scotland and England.

And this month he adds 350 miles to his total as he walks the Hebridean highways, having left Castlebay in Barra on January 3rd, making his way up through the Uists, Harris and onto Lewis and the Butt, before turning round to walk back down the island chain again.

January 15th saw him cross The Clisham as he walked from Tarbert to Arivruaich; and yesterday Alex was making his way to Leurbost.

“I’ve never walked somewhere so remote and yet felt so safe and surrounded by good people,” he said of his island experiences so far on his Facebook page – www.facebook.com/alexellisroswell - where he documents his fundraising challenge.

Alex has been delighted by the Hebridean hospitality he has received, with many well-wishers offering support and donations, including young Rory from Harris who Alex says ‘came running down the driveway’ to put some money in his lifeboat bucket.

“Thanks to you folks I’ve already raised over £30,000 for RNLI lifeboats,” Alex said online. “People in Scotland have been AMAZING so far. We raised a lot of cash for lifeboat stations in 2016! Let’s keep this going for 2017!”

