Donalda MacKinnon, who was appointed as the first female Director of BBC Scotland last December, will give this year’s annual Angus Macleod memorial lecture on the evening of Thursday 2nd November.

The lecture will take place in partnership with the new Comhairle nan Eilean Siar e-Sgoil education initiative based in Stornoway and will be broadcast live to locations throughout the islands and the mainland using the technology now available from e-Sgoil.

This will allow the lecture to reach a much wider audience with greater interaction and participation.

Donalda was born and brought up in Harris and is a fluent Gaelic speaker.

Her lecture, which will be given mainly in English, is on the subject ‘The Role of the BBC in an Ever Changing Global Communications Industry’.

She will reflect on how recent political, social, and technical developments have affected the environment in which the BBC works and its future role, with particular reference to broadcasting in Scotland.

There will also be short contributions in Gaelic and English from Elizabeth McGowan (Angus Macleod’s daughter), Donnie Morrison (chairman of Comunn Eachdraidh na Pairc), Anna Murray (Gaelic song), and young people from the Nicolson Institute, with an opportunity to put questions to the main speaker.

The evening will finish with a vote of thanks and a Gaelic psalm.

The event will be chaired by Angus Maclennan, Head Teacher of e-Sgoil.

Donnie Morrison of Comunn Eachdraidh na Pairc, which has organised the annual lecture over the last 13 years in conjunction with the Islands Book Trust and the family of Angus ‘Ease’ Macleod MBE, said: “I am are delighted that Donalda MacKinnon has found time in her busy schedule to give this year’s memorial lecture.

“She is an excellent speaker with an intimate knowledge of the islands, and her subject is both highly topical and one which would have been of great interest to ‘Ease’.

“I am also delighted that, in partnership with e-Sgoil, we are now able to change the format of the lecture to reach more people in many different locations and to allow greater audience participation.

“We hope that members of Comainn Eachdraidh and other local groups throughout the Western Isles and indeed on the mainland will be interested in linking in to the lecture using the e-Sgoil facilities.

“The annual lecture is already a highlight of the historical and cultural year in Lewis, and I believe the changes we are making will enable even more people to appreciate and build on the wonderful legacy of Angus Macleod’s life and work.”

This year’s lecture event will take place at 7.30pm in the e-Sgoil premises, Francis Street, Stornoway, on Thursday 2nd November.

The lecture will be broadcast live to a range of other locations with access to e-Sgoil facilities.

Those wishing to attend at Francis Street, or to discuss the possibility of linking in from other locations, should contact Cathie Mary Maclennan on 01851 822850 or cmmaclennan1a@gnes.net