Archie’s poster is regional winner

Five-year-old Archie Morrison from Sir E Scott School ­­has been named the Highlands and Islands regional winner of the 2017 Edinburgh Festival Fringe Schools Poster Competition.

Archie’s winning design (pictured) will be displayed as part of a special free exhibition, open to the public, at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh from 06 June to the 28 August 2017, alongside 13 other regional winners, the three winning designs and more than 150 shortlisted designs.

Supported by Virgin Money, the competition launched in 1980 and is one of Scotland’s longest-running arts outreach projects.

This year, 238 classes from 187 schools across Scotland entered the competition with over 5,500 pupils submitting inspirational and unique designs in response to the creative brief.

To mark the 70th anniversary of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the competition’s top prize offered the next generation of artists the unique opportunity to design the cover of the official Fringe Programme and, for the first time, schoolchildren were encouraged to submit their entries in any art form of their choice, such as photography, poetry, digital creations, sculptures, illustrations, paintings and print work, giving them the freedom to express their ideas and explore their creativity.

The competition was judged by an expert panel, with representatives from Education Scotland, City of Edinburgh Council, Dynamic Earth, the Fringe Society, Whitespace, Virgin Money as well as the competition’s champion artist, Jon Bishop a.k.a The Grey Earl.