Are you fit enough to walk 500 miles this summer

Imagine being able to say you walked 500 miles this summer!

Well, here is an opportunity to do just that.

NHS Western Isles’ Health Promotion Department and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s Sport and Health Division invite you to register for the Walk 500 Miles step count challenge for individuals or teams of three from the Butt to Barra aged 18 years and over.

Registration is now open until May 4th with the challenge starting on Friday, May 5th.

Individuals and teams of three can choose a step challenge that suits them:

The Bronze 500 is for participants who wish to aim for 7,500 steps per day

The Silver 500 is for participants who wish to aim for 10,000 steps per day, and

The Gold 500 is for participants who wish to aim for 12,500 steps per day

If you already do other activities, we can help you convert these into ‘steps’ to put towards your total steps for the day.

This could include a variety of activities at your local sports centre such as swimming, going to the gym, taking a fitness class or housework, gardening, attending a dance class ... whatever it is, we can make it count.

Walking is a simple way to increase your physical activity levels.

It’s an all round great activity for all ages and fitness levels, which can improve your health, help you lose weight, make you feel good and it’s free!

The first 50 people registered will receive a free Walk 500 Miles sports bag filled with goodies to get you on your way, including a water bottle and pedometer.

Participants can choose to enter a photo competition for the best picture taken while out and about working on their steps.

The individual winner will win a £25 Cotswold Outdoor Voucher and the winning team will win £20 of Cotswold Outdoor Vouchers each.

For further information on Walk 500 Miles or to register:

Email: wi.500miles@nhs.net

Telephone: 01851 76 2016 (Lewis & Harris) or 01870 602 588 (Uists & Barra).