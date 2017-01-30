Argos stores raise £20,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support

Sixty-eight Argos stores in Scotland who took part in a Macmillan Cancer Support fundraising drive during December have raised over twenty thousand pounds (£20,727), which is enough to fund 740 hours of Macmillan nursing care.

Each Scottish Argos store team organised its own individual activities to encourage customers to get involved.

These ranged from charity raffles and sponsored silences, to bake sales, Christmas jumper days and even a few painful sponsored leg waxes.

Laura Lamont, store manager for Glasgow Parkhead, who helped organise the activity in West Scotland said: “In the spirit of community in the area, we came up with an idea to pull everyone together in the busiest month of the year to give something back.

“Stores were targeted with raising £20,000 for Macmillan - what they did was up to them but the idea was about dedicating time in store to fundraising and have some fun doing it! My guys loved it, my customers loved it and more importantly we raised money for a great cause doing it.”

Some of the stores ran a ‘guess the age’ competition for a metre-tall Chad Valley giant teddy bear with the winner getting an extra cuddly Christmas present to take home.

Catriona Munn, Senior Partnership Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Here at Macmillan we are so grateful for all the support we’ve received from Argos colleagues and their customers since partnering in 2015.

“We want to say a huge thank you to everyone in the Scottish Argos stores for their enthusiasm and for raising this fantastic amount, which will help fund vital nursing hours for people living with cancer.”

Since voting to support Macmillan as their UK charity partner in 2015, Argos colleagues and customers across the UK have raised £1.5 million, funding over 53,000 hours of Macmillan nursing care.