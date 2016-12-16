Army Reserve training

Pictured are the newest recruits to pass Phase one Alpha training with the Army Reserve.

Pte. Niall Bryden from Stornoway (on the left) is the second recruit in only two weeks from Lewis to pass his Phase one Alpha training.

The other was Johnny Henderson from Back who passed his training only the week before.

Straight after this they spent a weekend at the Fort George ranges by Inverness, to be followed by the traditional Jocks Christmas dinner, that was served to them by the senior ranks of Company 7 SCOTS, the unit that both Johnny and Niall are members of.

Next year will see 7 SCOTS doing lots if exciting things from specialist weapons or communications cadres in Benbecula to a two week camp in Italy (their camp was in Croatia this year) as well as lots of opportunities to learn to drive, ski or even sail and dive.

Niall will be taking the opportunity to be paid, while at the same time, learning to drive as a Member of Western isles Platoon 7 SCOTS.