Back School are quiz victors

Sgoil a’Bhac were the victors of Stornoway Rotary Club’s Primary School Quiz, held at the Nicolson Institute on Thursday, April 27th.

The quizzing pupils of Back now have the chance to go through to the Rotary Area Heat held in Balintore on Saturday, May 6th, and if successful, onto the Highland Final in Aberdeen in June.

In second place last night were Sgoil nan Loch, followed by Laxdale Primary School in third.

Teams also took part from Pairc School, Tolsta Primary School, Sir E Scott, Sgoil An Rhuba, and Tong Primary; and Quizmaster for the evening was Rotarian and E-Sgoil Head Angus MacLennan.

Stornoway Rotary Club President Gavin Woods said: “We’d like to say thank you to all the teams and staff of the local primary schools and to the parents and supporters, we were delighted to see so many for what was a very enjoyable evening.

“There were some tough questions, particularly challenging rounds included the Spelling round and questions on Scottish inventors, but all the school pupils did incredibly well. We now wish the Sgoil a’Bhac quizzers all the very best in the Area Heat and beyond.”

Pictured are the winning team from Sgoil a’Bhac with Stornoway Rotary President Gavin Woods and Rotarian Kenneth Macleod; as well as a photo of all the school teams which took part in the 2017 Quiz Night.