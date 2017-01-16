Reader Chris Wuytack submitted these images to our ‘Beautiful Islands’ feature, saying “Wonderful wintery sightsseeing on the bus from Tarbert to Stornoway”.

This week we also feature a cracking winter landscape and mountain hare image in the Gazette out on Thursday, January 19th.

If you would like to submit an image to our popular feature, send your images along with your name, where you took the image and what inspired you to snap the shot to: news@stornowaygazette.co.uk

Images should ideally be around 1MB for good reproduction.