Pictured is CSgt. Colin Smith from Stornoway, who when not busy making black puddings at Charlie Barleys butchers, is a volunteer member of Western Isles Platoon of 7 SCOTS (the local volunteer reserve unit).

Over the weekend of December 9th to 11th he took part in military skills events held out at Fort George near Inverness where he won the prize for the best shot in Company.

Here we see him been being presented with the award by the Hon Col to the Regiment the Brigadier the Hon Hughie Munro after the Jocks Christmas dinner at the Army Reserve Centre Inverness.

Colin said 2016 was an extremely busy, but rewarding year, culminating with an overseas exercise to Croatia, and that 2017 will be equally changing, but he is looking forward to taking the younger members of 7 SCOTS under his wing on the specialist weapons cadre to be held in Benbecula later in the year.