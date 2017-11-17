Boost for Lewis care organisation

Crossroads Lewis was delighted to be awarded £10,000 recently on completion of an application to Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn. This money will help to alleviate the strain on the carers of Lewis.

Crossroads Lewis provides care at home, regardless of age, disability, or illness.

In the picture are: Agnes Rennie (Chair of the Board of Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn) presents the Manager of Crossroads Rhoda Macdonald with the Cheque. Also in the picture are Lisa Maclean (Company Secretary), Malcolm Smith (chair of Crossroads Board), and Norman Maclean (Treasurer Crossroads Lewis).