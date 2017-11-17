Busy 2017 for Josie and Pablo and a new album in 2018

It has been a good year for Island singer songwriter Josie Duncan, who was front stage and centre with musical partner Pablo Lafuente, when the duo took the Radio 2 Young Folk Award back in April.

The awards, now in their 18th year, are an annual celebration of the huge array of talent that exists in the thriving folk music industry.

But that was just the start of a jammed-packed 2017 for Josie and Pablo, barely recovered from the Folk Awards, Josie also managed to graduate in Scots song, clarsach and Gaelic song at The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Then she just got a quick catch of her breath, before receiving a call to appear at the Hebridean Celtic Festival with Pablo, in July.

Talking about the event the duo, said: “We were hoping to be playing at the festival this year because we love the atmosphere and we had such a fun time.”

More great news is also on the cards for Josie and Pablo as it has been announced that the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards have nominated them for Folk Band Of Year.

Another band that Josie also performs with Inyal has also been nominated for Best Up and Coming act.

Fans of the acts that have been nominated can support them by voting for their favourites online at: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/TradAwards2017. Voting is open until Friday, November 24th.

The band said of their busy schedule: “It’s been a crazy old time for us recently and we couldn’t be more thankful to everyone that’s supported us so far, thank you. It would mean the world to us if you could give us a vote.”

However it looks like things will be getting even busier for this young folk duo as early in 2018 they will also doing an album launch at Celtic Connections. They will be performing numbers from their debut album called ‘The Morning Tempest’ at Glasgow’s Mitchell Library on February 1st.

Announcing the news on Facebook they said: “This album wouldn’t have been possible without all of the lovely people who helped us smash our crowdfunding target. Thank you all so much. We will be joined by some incredible guests, keep an eye out for updates on this, as we will reveal all soon.”

So in early February why not catch Josie and Pablo live, and in the meantime get clicking to support them for Folk Band Of Year at the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards.