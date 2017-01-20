Butt to Barra - District News

Western Isles

Girlguiding

Do you have a spare hour or two a week? Do you love an excuse to run around and act like a kid again without getting funny looks?

Do you want to meet new people? Do you want to learn new skills and just have good fun?

If you answered YES to any of the above, then why not think about volunteering with Girlguiding Western Isles!

We have Rainbow, Brownie, Guide and Senior Section units who always need volunteers, so get in touch and tick of one of your New Years resolutions!

For more info please contact Nicola Nikpavlovich on 07786245195 or email her on nicola_nik@hotmail.com

Coastguard

An appeal by the Coastguard has been made to local residents urging them to get involved with the service as volunteers.

Western Isles teams in Breasclete and Uig are short of Coastguard rescue officer recruits which involved a variety of duties from helping to rescue people to dealing with pollution incidents and helping the local authority and communities during emergencies.

To find out more visit: www.gov.uk/volunteer-as-a-coastguard.

Planning Applications

Ceolas Uibhist - Erect music, dance & gaelic culture centre and construct vehicular access and parking spaces at the Music, Dance & Gaelic Culture Centre, Daliburgh, Lochboisdale, Isle Of South Uist.

Lawrence Hardy - Erect detached garage at 32 Lower Bayble, Point, Isle Of Lewis, HS2 0QB.

Engebret Ltd - Erection of two steel framed industrial/storage units at Engebret Ltd Filling Station, Sandwick Road, Stornoway, Isle Of Lewis, HS1 2SL.

Mr Simon Dunne - Change of use of 2 rooms in building from office to shop at Training Unit, Office, 12 Inaclete Road, Stornoway, Isle Of Lewis.

Doorstep crime

Highland and Islands Police are working in partnership with local authority Trading Standards across the division, advising residents to remain vigilant to door step criminals.

Bad weather can often bring with it damage to property, resulting in an increase in bogus callers in local communities. Criminals will use the weather as an opportunity to attempt to con you.

Reputable businesses will never cold call you looking for work and you should always seek more than one quote for any work you are planning.

Police Scotland will remain vigilant and numerous Doorstep Crime campaigns/initiatives have and will be carried out along with Trading Standards and other partner agencies. As proved in the past, anyone caught carrying out this despicable type of crime WILL be dealt with robustly.

By following the steps detailed below, you will reduce the chances of falling victim to doorstep crime. Stay vigilant for elderly relatives, neighbours and friends – especially if they live alone.

• Use a door chain or bar. Always put the chain on before opening the door and keep it on while talking to callers

• If you don’t have a door chain, check who is at the door from the nearest window

• Don’t feel embarrassed - genuine callers expect you to be careful

• If you have any doubts, tell the caller to come back when someone else is home. Genuine callers won’t mind rearranging

• Be aware of methods used by criminals to distract you such as being asked to make a telephone call, to use your toilet, for a glass of water or being asked to check water or gas supplies

• Don’t keep large amounts of money at home

• If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is

• Call the police when you see anything suspicious • Never let someone you don’t know into your house. If you’re not sure, don’t answer the door.

For further information on protecting yourself and others from doorstep crime, please see the Police Scotland website. Trading Standards can be contacted on 03454 04 05 06.

Bernera - Film Club

The next film to be screened in the Bernera Hall will be “Boy”. Please note that this film has been classified 12A. The film will be shown at 7.30pm January 21st, but we suggest that you get there slightly earlier to get your membership.

The screening will be free to all members and you can sign up on the night.

Membership categories are:

FAMILY MEMBERSHIP @ £5.00

ADULT MEMBERSHIP @ £3.00

CHILD/CONCESSION MEMBERSHIP @ £2.00

You can find out more about the films being shown at Facebook/Hebcinema and Facebook/Bernera Community Association.

Memberships will be valid for future screenings in this season (until April) and the cost for entry will never be more than your initial membership.

We hope to see you there to support this initiative now and in the future.

Thought of the Week - Home visits

During the past week it was my sad duty to take part in the funerals of two very lovely ladies.

During the two years my wife Sam and I have been on Lewis, it has been my pleasure to share my Priestly Ministry to both of them.

Both were fairly immobile and my contact with them was always as a result of home and hospital visits. Visiting people at home, and in Hospital is an important part of my pastoral duties. Certainly in the Episcopal Church, there is a great tradition of home visiting, which is carried out to ensure that those unable to attend Church do not feel left out in any way and that they receive the holy Sacrament of Communion should they request it.

Home visiting also of course, applies to those who are fit and well and I cover many miles trying to get round as many people as possible.

As a Parish Priest, I believe it’s important to be as accessible as I can to as many people as I can, not just within the walls of a Church, but in the town, out in the sticks, in the pubs and in the home. Wherever I’m required, I always try to accommodate.

It’s nice to meet and converse with people in their own comfort zone and when the offer is extended to me I always try to oblige. I shall miss the two ladies who have died, I shall miss their wise counsel and how they enriched my life. I know however, that they are now experiencing a peace which ‘passes all understanding’. May they both rest in peace and rise in glory.

Blessings Always, Reverend Terry Taggart