Butt to Barra District News

STORNOWAY

Coffee Morning

This Saturday, April 29th the Lewis and Harris branch of Alzheimer Scotland will be holding a coffee morning at St Columba’s Church Hall, Stornoway.

The event will take place between 10am and 12pm (donations at the door, which will go to the Solas Day Centre).

Performance

Are you a Jazz or Swing fan? Then catch the Stornoway Big Band who will be performing all the classics at the Cabarfeidh Hotel Ballroom on May 20th, tickets priced £10 from the hotel.

Memory March.

Help raise awareness and make money for Alzheimer Scotland on June 3rd by taking part in the annual Memory March.

The 5k event will start from the Bridge Centre in Bayhead at 2pm before following a circular route around Stornoway.

Registration is from 1.30pm, entry fee is £10 for adults and £5 for 12 to 16 year olds (under 12s free with a participating adult).

Organisers ask that participant please wear purple.

LOCHS

Eathar nan Salm

Eathar nan Salm is the volunteer multi-art form project established in Lochs in 2008 and is to feature at Tradfest in Edinburgh on Friday, May 5th.

Eathar nan Salm events and activities, focus on the custom of psalm singing on village boats, as members of the congregation returned after church services, on the other side of Loch Eirisiort.

Several members of the Lochs community will be sharing stories and accounts, recorded from those participating in the psalm-singing in boats in their youth.

The sea was the highway before the road around the head of Loch Erisort was built in the mid 1950s.

Film from the psalm singing re-enactments in Falmadair traditional boats under sail in Loch Leurboist 2016 and Loch Erisort in 204 will be projected.

Poetry by DS Murray and artwork by Deidre Ni Mhathuna will also be included.

This eclectic collection will also be part of the Luminate Festival in Harris and Uig later in the year.

THOUGHT OF THE WEEK

Respect for Church

During the past few weeks there has been a flurry of activity in my Church Diary.

I have been inundated with requests to officiate at several weddings, both here at St Peter’s and one at Martins Memorial Church (with the permission of my good friend Reverend Tommy MacNeil).

I have also taken bookings to officiate at several baptisms at St Peter’s and also at my other Church, St Moulag’s in Eoropaidh.

In a period where media reporting suggests that Church attendance has significantly declined, it is interesting that there are many people who still recognise the value of Christian oversight in the important events of their lives.

I’m also very encouraged by the fact that the solemnity and respect for the place of the Church in our society is being properly observed.

It always gives me great pleasure to oversee Weddings and Baptisms, it is also such a great privilege to be asked to officiate at Funerals and I always endeavour to ensure that the celebration of a life well lived does not go unnoticed. We are very fortunate on these islands to have a rich heritage of Christian community and I feel deeply humbled to have been able to contribute towards it. Whether you are a person of faith or not, I always recall a response to a friend many years ago when he stated quite openly that he didn’t believe in God. There was a short impasse, then someone else replied “Yeah; but he believes in you”.

Blessings Always, Reverend Terry Taggart

WESTERN ISLES

Planning applications

Mr & Mrs M Maclennan - Conversion of existing barn to house. Erection of new single storey, 1 bedroom dwelling for holiday accommodation at 3 Carnish, Uig, Isle Of Lewis.

Ms Stephanie Sargent - alter existing driveway by widening opening and rebuilding wall at 17 Matheson Road, Stornoway, Isle Of Lewis.

EE Ltd - Telecommunications Installation Upgrade and Associated Works at Development Mast, Leverburgh, Isle Of Harris

Mr Ben Clark - Extend Dwelling to form sitting room and extend garage to form workshop at The Croft House, 2B Steinish, Isle Of Lewis.Stornoway Port Authority - Extension to rear of Amity House and Improvements to Amity House at Stornoway Pier Harbour Commission, Amity House, Esplanade Quay, Stornoway.

Alec Matheson - Erect Domestic Garage at 32A Gravir, Lochs, Isle Of Lewis.

Mr Jonathan MacAulay - Erect house & garage. Install air source heatpump at 51 Knock, Point, Isle Of Lewis

Ms Jackie Craig - Erect house at 15A South Bragar, Bragar, Isle Of Lewis

Heb Surf - Create campsite for 22 tent pitches, 10 touring caravan pitches, install chemical toilet disposal point and erect welfare facilities block at Campsite, Brue, Isle Of Lewis

Mr Donald Macarthur - Erect Shed at 60 Seaforth Road, Stornoway, Isle Of Lewis