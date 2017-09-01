Cadets make the grade with flying colours

Cadets of 1731 (Isle of Lewis) Squadron Royal Air Force Cadets are flying high at being able to earn their ‘Blue Wings’ – the first stage in a structured programme of training.

The exciting events took place on a weekend camp at RAF Lossiemouth, where the cadets undertook lessons in aircraft theory and training in an advanced flight simulator.

The training culminated in cadets taking the controls of an RAF Grob Tutor training aircraft, demonstrating their new skills in the air.

Pictured are the four who all passed with flying colours – from left, Cpl Aaron Macleod, Cdt Conner Macinnes, Sgt Anil Thapa and Cpl Euan Smith.

To find out more about the RAF Air Cadets email adj.1731@aircadets.org or call Civilian Instructor Jason Spinks on 07710403055.

The squadron is based behind the TA hall on Church Street, Stornoway and parade on Tuesdays and Fridays between 7-9pm.