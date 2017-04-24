Can we recommend: Hanya Yanagihara: A Little Life

Hanya Yanagihara: A Little Life

There’s nothing little about this book - it spans some 700 pages.

Hanya Yanagihara: A Little Life

But it captures your attention from the start thanks to his writing skills and a pack of characters that he fleshes out with every passing chapter.

The book tells the story of four young men with the world at their feet as they graduate and head to the bright lights of New York.

They’re very different characters, but the ties that bind sit at the heart of Yanagihara’s compelling book which charts their successes, their setbacks and the damage caused.

He digs deep and the book does get rather dark as we get to know the quartet.

One has a body covered in scars, and the horrors of his upbringing are central to the changing relationships as this mighty book unfolds.

It’d make for a smashing drama series.

Until then, indulge yourself and enjoy every page. All 700 of them ...