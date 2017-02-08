Cash for Save the Children

Staff and pupils at Laxdale School held a Christmas Jumpers/ Christmas themed clothes Day back in December and have now presented their chosen charity with the cash raised.

They welcomed Mrs M Macleod from Save the Children to hand over the £115 which was raised.

Mrs Macleod gave a presentation on some ways in which the charity supports childen in practical ways throughout the world.

She informed the school that the money raised would help bring essentials like healthcare, education, protection and food to the millions of children around the world who are missing out on the most basic support.