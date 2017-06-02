Cat-astrophe for Shadow

The Scottish SPCA was alerted to a cat who’d managed to get stuck on a roof recently.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the distressed moggie after she still had not made her way down safely.

Auxiliary Inspector Maggie Adkins said: “The cat, Shadow, had been stuck on the roof since 2am the previous night and clearly could not make her way down without help. It’s believed she ran up the drainpipe after being chased by a dog.

“After three attempts of trying to coax her down with food and gentle encouragement it was clear that she was getting more and more anxious.

“The heavens opened so we called the Fire Brigade in for help and they successfully got all four of Shadow’s paws back on the ground.

“Mr and Mrs Ridden were delighted to be reunited with Shadows having only recently rehomed her after her first owner sadly passed away.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the fire brigade again for their assistance.”

Anyone concerned about the welfare of an animal should contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.