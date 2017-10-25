Celebrating Mod achievements this November

To celebrate the hard work and achievements of local performers during this year’s National Mòd, a Post-Mòd Cèilidh will be held at Stornoway Town Hall on Friday 3rd November 2017 at 7.30pm.

The event will be free of charge although donations will be accepted at the door.

There will be a raffle in the interval. All profits will be donated to An Comunn Gàidhealach to help performers cover their costs for attending the Mòd.

For further information please contact Mira Byrne on mbyrne1u@gnes.net or 01851 822 850.

The concert promises to be a great opportunity for musicians and singers to showcase their talents to a local audience and we hope to see a full hall.