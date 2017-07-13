Ceolas Summer School

Ceolas organisers have hailed 2017 as the best yet.

The South Uist summer school welcomed some of the best traditional musicians, singers and dancers both from Scotland and Canada. Dancers Mats Melin, Frank McConnell and Sophie Stephenson held classes ranging in skill from complete beginners to experts soon to be teaching themselves.

Piping was in the capable hands of Fin Moore and Seonaidh MacIntyre for Piping for Dance classes. Griogair Labhruidh, of North Bail’ a’ Chaolais, is becoming a great exponent of pìobaireachd. Ashley MacDonald led the Youth Pipers and their own compositions, performed at Friday’s Crossover Concert, were at very high standards and their contributions to the cèilidhs were outstanding.

Shelly Campbell and Kenneth MacKenzie, from Cape Breton, were joined by Allan Henderson and Eilidh Shaw, teaching youth and adult fiddle classes.