Ceramics room displays in Ullapool

An Talla Solais in Ullapool is celebrating the first year of its Ceramics Room by hosting an exhibition of some of the work made there over the last 12 months.

The show, which opens this weekend, includes pieces made by care home residents, amateur potters, community groups and even the last regiment of Ullapool’s famous Tiny Terracotta Army who raised nearly £2,000 for the charity this summer.

Shortly after the ceramics facility opened Steve Paterson joined the visual arts charity as its Ceramics Coordinator and has encouraged, taught and worked alongside hundreds of local residents as well as professional artists during what has been an especially busy year.

His enthusiasm for introducing people to clay even saw him take potter wheels to the Pier for the last Loopallu Festival.

“In over twenty years as a professional potter I have never helped so many people create such a diverse and interesting body of work in such a short time.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to work with and teach all the various groups. I have been impressed and delighted with their finished pottery with all its diversity.

“I feel proud of what everyone produced and hope I have inspired them to continue making in clay,” Steve says.

Steve, a Glasgow School of Art graduate, will also have work on show alongside his community ‘pupils’ who he has taught to make a wondrous array of objects such as candle holders, piggy banks, cottages, sculptures of pets and, of course, miniature warriors.

The Community Ceramics showcase will be on display at the same time as part two of the annual Members’ Exhibition.

The Community Ceramics showcase featuring Steve Paterson and the Members’ Exhibition open on Saturday 4th of November and will be open daily from 10am to 5pm until Saturday the 23rd of December.

An Talla Solais Gallery is on West Argyle Street, Ullapool IV26 2UG.