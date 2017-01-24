Cervical screening saves lives

Do you know cervical screening saves around 5,000 lives in the UK every year and prevents 8 out of 10 cervical cancers from developing?

Are you female and aged between 25 and 64? If so, do you attend your five minute cervical screening test?

In the Western Isles, less than four out of five women take up their invitation.

You may be surprised to hear that eight women are diagnosed with cervical cancer each day in the UK - however this disease could be largely preventable by attending a cervical screening appointment.

Screening takes only a few minutes out of your day.

We’ve changed who we screen and how often

From June 2016, in line with national guidance, we have moved to routine screening every three years for women aged 25 to 49 and five yearly for those who are 50-64 years old.

So the dates for your invitations to attend for screening may have changed.

Women who are 24 years old or under won’t be invited for screening any more and some women (like those who have had treatment for cervical changes) will be invited up to the age of 70 years.

Regular Cervical Screening:

Saves 5,000 lives a year in the UK

Prevents eight out of ten cancers developing

Takes less than five minutes

Dr Maggie Watts, NHS Western Isles Director of Public Health, says: “Cervical screening is a quick procedure carried out by an experienced doctor or nurse in privacy.

“Most women report no or only minor discomfort but we know that some women may feel anxious about attending.

“If you explain to your doctor or nurse how you are feeling, they will be happy to talk through any concerns and put you at ease.”

Don’t put it off, when you receive your letter, book your cervical screening appointment with your GP Practice or the family planning clinic and if you have already received it - Don’t Delay, Call Today!