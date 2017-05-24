Charlie’s challenge to help others with a haircut

An inspiring schoolboy from the Isle of Lewis is using his hair to help other children.

Twelve year old Charlie Macmillan from Point has gone without a haircut for more than a year and plans to donate his long locks to charity.

He has chosen to support The Princess Trust who make wigs for children with cancer and is also fundraising for The Leanne Fund at the same time.

Charlie had his hair cut by Moira Matheson, Attic Hair Studio, Stornoway yesterday (Tuesday).

Chrisetta Mitchell, Development Manager of The Leanne Fund said: “We are so grateful to Charlie for choosing to support The Leanne Fund through his challenge as well.

“His efforts to help other children in need are inspiring.”

To support Charlie’s fundraising, visit his Just Giving page: here