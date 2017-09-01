Classic car tour comes to Islands in September

Classic car enthusiasts may be able to spot some fantastic vehicles in September when the Haggis Trail Classic Car Event winds its way across the Hebrides.

Thirty-four classic cars are signed up for the tour, with vehicles including everything from a Rolls Royce and Bentley to a Morris Minor and Truimph Stag.

The tour starts on September 9th in Penrith and takes in a few west coast destinations before crossing over to the Hebrides landing in Skye on the 14th, Harris on the 15th and Stornoway on the 16th.

The tour will then continue following the Scottish mainland coast.

So if you like you like your cars on the classic side then keep your eyes peeled on Island roads in mid-September.