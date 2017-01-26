Concern raised for a Humpback whale circling in Loch Roag

Concerns for a Humpback Whale on the west coast of Lewis led to British Divers Marine Life Rescue scrambling their whale disentanglement team on Monday.

The whale was observed in East Loch Roag near Callanish, and initial reports indicated it was circling in a small area of the loch, a sign that a whale might have got its tail tangled in ropes or fishing gear and be anchored to the sea bed.

BDMLR medics trained to handle such a situation mobilised from Dundee, Findorn, Ullapool and Thurso and drove a boat and their disentanglement kit (currently the only one in Europe)to the loch where the launched the boat and located the whale.

After shadowing the animal for a period of time they were happy to confirm that the animal was not trailing ropes and swimming freely so took pictures to record the individual and try and identify if it has been recorded elsewhere before.

Humpbacks have very unique tail markings and shapes that act like a finger print for each animal.

To find out more, volunteer or report a stranding or entanglement, please visit BDMLR’s website at www.bdmlr.org.