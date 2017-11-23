Countdown to Christmas Lights

The countdown to Christmas is officially on with just over two weeks until Stornoway’s Lights Switch-On event.

The community event will take place in Perceval Square on December 8th from 6.30pm with a packed itinerary of activities for all the family including a half mile Santa Dash, musical performances, the funfair and topped off with a large fireworks display.

The funfair will be in the Fishermen’s Car Park from Wednesday to Saturday of that week.

This year, organisers Stornoway Amenity Trust have been striving to enhance the town lights displays by raising additional funds through alternative funding streams.

The Trust were lucky to secure support from Tesco’s Bags of Help initiative and are also benefitting from the proceeds from Western Isles Lifestyle tickets sales in the Broadbay area.

A spokesperson for Stornoway Amenity Trust said: “We hope as many people as possible will join us for the Christmas Lights Switch on. The Amenity Trust really want to brighten up the town for everyone during the festivities and we have tried hard this year to gather additional funds.

“December 8th promises to be a great night of entertainment and fun for all the family and also a great chance to support local shops and businesses.

“We hope the public will continue to support this event through the Western Isles Lifestyle Lottery.”

The Santa Dash half mile will take place at 6.30pm and is open to all age groups.

Particpants are asked to wear festive attire and there will be prizes for the best dressed. Setting off from Cromwell Street Quay, the course will take runners and walkers along the harbour and back along Cromwell Street to Perceval Square.

This year, the Trust are also asking local children to take part in a Parcel and Poster Competition. This is being coordinated through local schools where pupils will work on creating parcels for the main town Christmas Tree or for posters to be displayed in local shop windows. The evening will conclude with a large fireworks display over Stornoway Harbour.