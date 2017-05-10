Daliburgh Co-op to open following makeover

The Co-op in Daliburgh is set to re-open later this month following a £350,000 makeover.

The store will open its doors on 19 May and will have a focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas and essentials.

A new-look for the Co-op will also bring a funding boost for local community groups through its new Membership scheme. Members receive a 5% reward on purchases of own-branded products and services, with a further 1% going directly to local causes to make a difference in the community.

Community groups in the Daliburgh area which have already benefitted include Tagsa Uibhist, Sgoil an Iochdair agus a’Choimhearsnachd and Ealain Tir A’ Mhurain

Tracey Heyes, Store Manager for the Co-op, said: “We are delighted to have made such a significant investment in our Daliburgh store, it has a great new look and we are looking forward to re-launching and serving the community.

“The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum - it is an exciting time for the whole team.”

Michael Boylan, Area Manager for the Co-op, added: “The return to our ‘clover leaf’ design logo – first used in the 1960’s - aims to re-establish the Co-op as a centre for the community, and we want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op.

“We are also giving back to the community. Our members have an opportunity to make a difference locally. Simply by using their membership card when they shop with us they will raise much needed funding for organisations who contribute to improving local life.”

There are offers and promotions in and around the new-look store to mark its re-launch.

And, students in the area who hold a Young Scot card will receive a 10% discount off their groceries.

Further information about the benefits of Co-op membership and, its Local Community Fund, are available by visiting: website