Dance school exam presentation

An enjoyable night of dancing at the Caladh Inn was had by all dancers from age three years and up.

Highland and Ballet dancers from the Lynn Maclean School of Dancing who sat dance exams at the end of last term received their awards for all their hard work throughout the year.

A superb 100 per cent pass for the whole dance school and many placing with high awards such as Highly Commended and Honours for both Highland, Scottish National and Ballet.

And there is hugely exciting news with Eilidh Macdonald being selected to compete in the B.A.T.D Junior Ballet Scholarships in Doncaster next month.

Eilidh is the first ballet student from the Western Isles to receive this honour.