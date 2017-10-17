Demand for Island Guide Book

A new guide to the Outer Hebrides has been so successful that it has gone to reprint inside three months.

The Outer Hebrides, the Western Isles from Lewis to Barra, is written by Mark Rowe and is the first dedicated guide to the islands.

It has been nominated for best Guide Book in the British Travel Awards and has become the top-ranked seller for guides to Scotland on Amazon and the best-selling book for the travel publisher Bradt.

The book is a practical guide to the islands. “They are truly magical islands,” says Mark, who lives in Bristol. “The landscape of moors, mountains, lochs, beaches and coast is stunning.

“People are genuinely friendly and the Gaelic culture is really strong. The wildlife is amazing - it’s like being in an episode of Springwatch!”

The book is available at Visit Scotland outlets on the islands, as well as An Lanntair in Stornoway, MacGillivrays on Benbecula and major gateways to the islands including the Ullapool Bookshop and Waterstones in Inverness and Oban. A kindle edition is also available.

If anyone on the islands wants their tourist-based activity included in the guide, they can get in touch with Mark: here