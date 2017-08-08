Digital tour guide of Udal area of Uist

Have your say

Comann Eachdraidh Uibhist a Tuath (North Uist Historical Society) along with CMC Associates Ltd have developed a digital tour guide of the Udal peninsula in North Uist.

Funded by Eurostar, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and HIE, the pilot App is free to download.

The App includes recordings of local people of the area telling their stories of natural, cultural and heritage interests and memories.

It also includes archive, recent pictures and other interesting information for visitors onsite or online.

To see for yourself the material that is included go to the website: here