Enterprising project in Point

Sgoil an Rubha held a Developing the Young Workforce Week in January and all pupils had to be involved in an Enterprise project.

Primary 4 and 5 created their own recipe book and decided to donate their profits to the Western Isles Diabetes Centre.

They chose this charity as a pupil in P4/5 is diabetic and they wanted to do something for him.

On June 16th which was the end of Diabetes Week - P4/5 held a Launch and Celebration of their Recipe book and presented the diabetes team with profits made so far - £2000.

Pictured are the staff and pupils with the recipe book and the cheque from the profits which will be donated to the diabetes centre.