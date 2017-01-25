Erisort ward celebration

It was smiles all round as approximately 50 individuals consisting of 30 patients and their guests, took part in the Festive Celebration event held within Western Isles Hospital’s Erisort Ward Day Room recently.

The event, organised for patients delayed in hospital, enabled the opportunity for them to come together in a social atmosphere to enjoy the company of other patients and visitors outside their own ward.

Adding to the merriment, hospital staff attending took the opportunity to dress up as Elves, with a special visit from Santa who provided a gift to each patient.

The event was organised by the Western Isles Hospital’s Tuesday Ceilidh Club, which meets each Tuesday between 2pm-3pm in the Erisort Ward Day Room offering a friendly place for hospital patients, their partners, family and friends in a relaxed environment to help cognitive decline, such as problems with memory or thinking.