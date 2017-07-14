Fearless five master magnificent seven

Five fearless friends from the Isle of Lewis have taken fundraising to a new height with their latest challenge.

Chrisetta Mitchell, Jimina MacLeod, Chrisell MacLeod, Mina Nicolson, and Donna Barden climbed seven Munros at the weekend, doing it five hours faster than their 24 hour target.

The impressive conquering of a magnificent seven was all for a great cause – raising £2500 for the Leanne Fund, set up in 2009 in memory of Leanne Mitchell and which supports young people affected by cystic fibrosis and their families.

Chrisetta Mitchell, from Point, Leanne’s mum and who is development manager at the Leanne Fund, said: “It was so tough, the toughest physical challenge I’ve ever undertaken.

“It was really quite scary in parts, when you were scrambling along a ridge at 3000 ft with sheer drops either side!

“I think what we hadn’t fully appreciated was the number of summits we had to climb along the route – we were actually on 17 summits in total throughout the day with majority of Munro height (over 3000 feet). After we reached our sixth Munro, a heavy mist had come down over the arete and Ben Nevis and our guide advised that we could not continue the route safely so we finished our challenge on another mountain of Munro height, Carn Dearg Meadhonach.”

The five friends who conquered seven Munros for the Leanne Fund.

The other Munros were Stob Choire Claurigh, Stob Coire an Laoigh, Sgurr Choinnich Mor, Aonach Beag, Aonach Morand Carn Mor Dearg.

Chrisetta said training walks led by Robert Sinclair were helpful in preparing them but that nothing could fully prepare them for the 19 hours of endurance.

She added: “We are so grateful to our sponsors Calmac and Horshader Development Trust, and to everyone who has supported us along the way. Our current total stands at just over £2500 but our justgiving page will remain open for another few weeks if anyone would like to make a donation.”

Jimina Macleod, from Shawbost, secretary at the Langabhat Medical Practice, said: “What a journey it has been from our first tentative clamber up Ben Bragar, early morning trips to Harris to that nervous, excited feeling when we finally set off at 4.30am in a mist of midges!

The stones the friends left on top of the final peak.

“The sense of achievement reaching the summits was immense – although I never want to climb a mountain again!”

Mina Nicolson said: “We were slightly apprehensive before and wondering if we would last the course but our training was invaluable and we had plenty puff to propel ourselves up these giants! The scenery was stunning and we are very grateful for to have had the experience, even although some bits of the course were slightly hairy. We are all very grateful to have been kept safe and well throughout our journey. Wonderful team work!”

Donna Barden said: “It was good to bag some Munros, experience stunning views of Scotland’s wonderful mountains, had some scary moments, but I’m very glad to have been part of a great team!

“We had special moments such as a beautiful rainbow appearing which was very special. Life is a journey of experiences and our Munros will always prominently feature! We live in a beautiful world.”

Chrisell Macleod said: “It was stunningly beautiful at the summits of each Munro although scary at times getting there, it was an exhilarating journey. Showing us the wonder of God’s creation and a real sense of achievement completing this challenge.”

To give your support visit the justgiving page.