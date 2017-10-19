Festival funds for The Leanne Fund

The Leanne Fund were delighted to receive a cheque for £1,000 this week from Stramash Festival held in Stornoway in August.

The Fund are extremely grateful to the organisers who chose to fundraise for the charity at the annual event.

The donation will be used to directly support even more families as The Leanne Fund takes forward its Development Project to offer even more services and to a wider geographical area.

Pictured above is Sean Harrison from Stramash team presenting the cheque to Nicola Libby and Cat Campbell of The Leanne Fund.