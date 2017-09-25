First Days at School

These little ones are enjoying their first days at ‘big school’.
Here we are featuring the Primary One classes from Pairc, Breasclete, Lochs and Sir E Scott.
If your school is not featured and you would like to see the Primary Ones in the Stornoway Gazette send a class photo to: news@stornowaygazette.co.uk
And if you would like to order a picture from the images featured today contact us at: 03301230203 or order online at: www.jpphotosales.co.uk
