Flashing bright smiles at dentist

‘Childsmile Week’ has become a popular event in the Western Isles and this summer has proved the most popular yet, with record breaking numbers flocking to dental clinics.

All five dental clinics, from Stornoway to Barra, held a week specifically to see children, who received toothbrushing instruction, dietary advice and fluoride varnish.

The children also participated in activities and competitions related to their oral health. The dental teams had a ‘summer garden party’ theme in receptions with ‘trees and flowers’ and the children loved the results. The picnic on the lawn had a great selection of healthy foods (albeit plastic ones).

The biggest success of all was this year’s ‘Dress-up Corner’ and ‘Photo Booth’ with kids dressing up as either a tooth fairy, dental nurse or (the favourite with girls and boys alike) a dentist.

Colin Robertson, NHS Western Isles Chief Administrative Dental Officer, said: “Each year ‘Childsmile Week’ shows the improvement in our children’s dental health. Parents have really embraced the important messages about diet and brushing. Levels of decay keep falling all across the Western Isles. Nowhere in Scotland has better children’s teeth than here, and that is an extraordinary achievement. This has been made possible by the close cooperation between our own staff, CNES and parents.”