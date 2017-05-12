Search

Free essential cycling skills training for adults

As part of the Smarter Choices, Smarter Places initiative, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar is working with Cycling Scotland to hold Essential Cycling Skills training for adults.

As well as a two hour training session Essential Cycling Skills (ECS) has a suite of resources available to help boost the confidence of those new to or returning to cycling and give them the necessary skills to negotiate on-road journeys or commutes.

These resources include an ECS app available on Apple and Android, instructional short videos and a downloadable ECS Guide.

Please click: here for a link to the Essentials Cycling Skills webpage, videos, app and downloadable ECS Quick Guide.

This training is free but you must have a bike in good working order and a helmet. Each lesson lasts around two hours.

This an outdoor session so wear suitable clothing.

You will have a choice of the following session times: 10am-12pm; 1pm -3pm and 6pm -8pm.

The sessions will be run in the following locations:

Stornoway 5th June - Bridge Community Centre, Embankment, Bayhead, Stornoway, HS1 2DU

Tarbert 6th June - Sir Edward Scott School, Tarbert, Isle of Harris, HS3 3BG

Leverburgh 7th June – Church of Scotland, Leverburgh, Isle of Harris, HS5 3TS

Lochmaddy 8th June - Lochmaddy Primary School, Lochmaddy, Isle of North Uist, HS6 5AA

Balivanich 9th June - Balivanich Community Centre, Tindill Close, Balivanich, Isle of Benbecula, HS7 5LG

Lochboisdale 10th June - Southend Community Hall, Daliburgh, Lochboisdale, Isle of South Uist, HS8 5SS

Castlebay 12th June - Castlebay Community School, Castlebay, Isle of Barra, HS9 5XD

To book or for any additional information please email n.ingram@cne-siar.gov.uk or call 01851 822667.