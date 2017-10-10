Fun quiz for Island Brownies

Brownies from across Harris and Lewis met in Stornoway recently for their annual fun quiz.

The girls, aged 7-10 years, caused quite a buzz of excitement at the Keith Street Guide and Scout Hall.

Harris Brownies had arrived straight from school to enjoy their packed teas and chip suppers before taking on the role of quiz leaders for the night.

The questions devised by the Brownies covered animals, music and sport with famous women featuring in many of the answers.

The Brownies could also earn marks for teamwork and creativity in the ‘make the shape’ and animal impression challenges.

Only 4 marks separated the top 9 teams but two teams stood out and needed not one, but two tie-breakers to separate them.

Eventually Back Brownies were victorious just beating the ‘Browniecorns’.

All the Brownies and their volunteer leaders went home in very high spirits.

Anyone left guessing about Girlguiding can get answers via the Girlguiding UK website and all girls aged 5 and over, and especially new volunteers, would be sure of a very warm welcome at Rainbow, Brownie, Guide or Senior Section units in Harris or Lewis.