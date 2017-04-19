Gaelic football competition kicks off

The journey to the Cuach na Cloinne 2017 Finals begins tomorrow (Thursday 20 April) with the Uist & Barra regional competition taking place at Daliburgh School.

The Lewis & Harris regional competition then takes place the following day (Friday 21 April) at the All-weather Pitch at Smith Avenue, Stornoway with the other regional competitions, taking place across Scotland over the next fortnight.

The winning teams from the regional competitions will meet in the Finals, which will be held at the Inverness Caledonian Thistle F C park on Tuesday 30th May.

Cuach na Cloinne is a national football competition, which creates an opportunity for young people from schools across Scotland who attend Gaelic Medium Education to meet and compete against each other and combines their Gaelic linguistic and footballing skills in an inclusive and entertaining manner.

The competition is held entirely in Gaelic.

A record number of teams will participate in this years competition with 58 teams representing 34 schools taking part nationally.

The Lewis & Harris regional competition will involve the highest number of teams with 19 teams representing 11 schools taking part.

Cuach na Cloinne 2017 is funded by Bòrd na Gàidhlig, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and The Highland Council and organised by Comunn na Gàidhlig.