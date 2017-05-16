Getting ready for Point 5k

The eighth Point 5k event will take place on June 3rd 2017.

The event, which raises funds for The Leanne Fund, sets off from Point Free Church at Bayble and is a popular family event, open to runners and walkers alike.

Last year saw one of the largest entries in the event’s history with nearly 180 taking part and organisers are hoping this year will also be well supported.

Online registration is now open http://www.theleannefund.co.uk/the-point-5k-2017.html or participants can register to take part on the day. Forms can also be picked up from The Leanne Fund office on Point Street, Stornoway.

2017 is a major milestone for The Fund as they take forward the development project to extend services to support young people with Cystic Fibrosis from the Highlands and Islands to include Grampian region.

The services provided by the charity make a huge difference to the lives of those with CF and their families.

Since The Leanne Fund was founded in 2009, it has continued to expand and develop the range of services offered in response to the needs of Cystic Fibrosis patients and their families.

The Leanne Fund relies entirely on fundraising, sponsors and charitable donations to fund their valuable work.

The Leanne Fund’s aim is to create happy memories now that can last a lifetime.