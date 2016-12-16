Girlguiding Harris donate to Foodbank

More than 50 Harris Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, Rangers and leaders donated to the Foodbank on Saturday 10th December in Stornoway Tesco.

The girls, aged 5 to 16 years old, each brought money to pool together and buy food and toiletries particularly needed by the Foodbank.

A coach full starting in Leverburgh came up for Girlguiding Harris’ annual Christmas trip, including a visit to see Beauty and the Beast panto at An Lanntair, festive games and Christmas shopping.

If you would like to join us as a Rainbow, Brownie, Guide, Ranger or an adult who would like to help some of the time, please contact Matilda – girlguidingharris@outlook.com or 07771 518 250.