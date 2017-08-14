Hardy Island swimmers take on Flannan Isles to Uig stretch

​If all goes according to plan open-water swim enthusiasts Ed Smith, Stuart Baird and Colin Macleod hope to take on the challenge of swimming relay style, in 45 minute bursts, around 21 miles from the Flannan Isles to Uig on the Isle of Lewis today (Monday, August 14th).

The challenge ‘The Flannan Isles Mystery Swim’ is in tribute to the three lighthouse keepers who vanished from the rocky outpost in December 1900.

The challenge aims to raise funds for the RNLI.

You can keep up to date with the challenge via the team’s facebook page by searching: The Flannan Isles Mystery Swim

And if you would like to donate