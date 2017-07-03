Heb Celt Ticket Offer at Stornoway Wind Farm Drop-in

Lewis residents will get a unique chance to get their hands on a pair of free weekend passes at this year’s Heb Celt Festival, thanks to the sponsorship of the Island Stage by Lewis Wind Power.

One pair of free passes will be balloted for anyone who comes to the public drop-in event at Stornoway Town Hall from 2pm to 7pm on Wednesday 19th July.

A separate event will be held on Tuesday 18th July at Balallan village hall from 2.30pm to 6.30pm.

The Stornoway Town Hall drop-in event is specially designed to provide an opportunity for residents and local groups to come and find out the latest information and plans for the wind farms and how the local community will benefit.

The Stornoway Wind Farm, combined with the Uisenis Wind Farm, will generate a community benefit scheme valued at around £8m a year, as well as adding an estimated £416 million into the local economy by 2050 and employing over 600 people during the construction period.

Darren Cuming, Project Director at Lewis Wind Power said: “The Stornoway and Usienis Wind Farm projects continue to make good progress, but there is still a lot to do.

“Our drop-in will showcase the benefits of the Stornoway and Uisenis wind farms to the local community and local business.

“We want to ensure the community benefits as much as possible from the large sums of money that will be generated by the wind farms.”