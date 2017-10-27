Hebridean talent on show at Celtic Connections

A show celebrating Hebridean music and culture that wowed an international audience this summer is being reprised for the 25th anniversary Celtic Connections festival next year.

‘Blasta’ (Gaelic for tasty or delicious) was specially commissioned by the Hebridean Celtic Festival for this year’s Interceltique de Lorient, Europe’s largest Celtic Festival, which was held in August.

HebCelt curated the sell-out opening concert at Lorient, when Scotland was this year’s Country of Focus, and helped kick start a number of events featuring Scottish artists during the ten-day festival.

Blasta will take to the Celtic Connections stage on Saturday, 3rd February in the Mitchell Theatre, Glasgow.

It features some of the leading Lewis singers and musicians in the modern era, including Anna Murray, Mischa Macpherson, Ceitlin Smith and Josie Duncan. They will be joined by singer and piper Calum Alex Macmillan, who had to withdraw from the Lorient show after breaking his ankle.

HebCelt director Caroline Maclennan said: “Blasta was one of the stand-out shows at our hugely-successful Lorient concert and showcased the musical talent of the Outer Hebrides and the culture of Gaeldom on an international platform.

“We are delighted these incredible singers and musicians are being brought back together for Celtic Connections and that once again we will be bringing a taste of HebCelt to Glasgow.”

The anniversary Celtic Connections will be held from 18 January to 4 February 2018.