Help us to remember the Good Old Days

We always refer to “the good old days”... but how good were they really?

Our sister publication, ‘Back In The Day’ want to know your thoughts on shopping in Stornoway in yesteryear.

Do you remember where you could buy everything from a pin to an anchor? What about your favourite baker? Can anyone match the local grocery shop that’s long gone? And what about your clothes and shoes?

We now live in a world of national chains and online ‘click and buy’, so what was special about the old days?

We’d love to hear your thoughts and see any pictures you have of the shops that have no long gone.

If you would like to contribute to this feature, please email your memories and photographs to: news@stornowaygazette.co.uk. Alternatively you can mail: Stornoway Gazette, Unit 7, Cromwell Street Quay, Harbour View, Isle of Lewis, Stornoway HS1 2DF.

To help jog your memory here are a couple of pictures we featured in Back in the Day in 2014 which blended the old landscape of Stornoway with the modern day layout.

The top picture shows Cromwell Street, the old image dates from the early 1900s.

The little boy seems to be crossing the road and leaving the horse and cart of the 1900s behind him as he approaches a modern 4x4.

The bottom picture shows an image looking up from Point Street to Francis Street.

We can see that Martin’s Memorial Church on the right in the background is yet to get its spire.

In the foreground, the ladies on the left make their way from Boots the Chemist to MacPherson & Co. Druggists.