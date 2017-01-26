Holocaust Memorial Day event

Holocaust Memorial Day is a time for everyone to pause to remember the millions of people who have been murdered or whose lives have been changed beyond recognition by the Holocaust and in subsequent genocides

The day honours the survivors and challenges others to the lessons history.

January 27th marks the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp.

The Outer Hebrides Community Planning Partnership’s Diversity and Equality Steering Group is again organising a seminar this year to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD).

The HMD theme this year is ‘How Can Life Go On?’

The seminar - ‘Adopting a Human Rights Framework and Tackling Hate Today’ - will be held for staff from public bodies and Third Sector at the Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway on 27 January 2017.

These organisations have been approached to nominate individuals to attend and it is hoped that all places will be filled.

The event is free and can be used as part of Continuing Professional Development.

Speakers will be Judith Robertson, Chair of the Scottish Human Rights Commission, Chris Oswald, Head of Policy and Parliamentary Affairs, Equality and Human Rights Commission, Scotland. Jan Macleod, Manager, Women’s Support Project and Karen Thomson, Specialist Speech and Language Therapist NHSWI.

An opportunity will be made available for the general public to sign the Holocaust Memorial Day Commemoration Book, to make pledges for the coming year, to view a small exhibition on the Holocaust in the main foyer of the hospital during the 27th.

An opportunity will also be made available to see one of only 70 specially commissioned candles designed by Sir Anish Kapoor in 2014.

An Lanntair in Stornoway is also to host a screening of ‘Life is Beautiful’ in the Pocket Cinema at 6pm on Friday 27th January to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day - entry is free but donations for the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust will be generously accepted.

The film was shot in Arezzo, Italy in 1997 and won critical acclaim at the 1998 Cannes Film Festival.

Further details about Holocaust Memorial Day can be found at: http://hmd.org.uk/events/2016/human-rights-and-hate-crime-seminar-western-isles-hospital-stornoway/sun-16102016-1832