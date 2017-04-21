Holyrood’s dog of the year

On Monday 8th May, Douglas Ross, Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party MSP for Highlands and Islands and his 5 year old male, Dalmatian will compete with other politicians and their pooches to win the first ever title of ‘Holyrood Dog of the Year’.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes will be helping their MSP owners to strut their stuff as they head to the Scottish Parliament gardens at Horse Wynd, Edinburgh, to see who will be crowned top ‘pawlitical’ dog at this exciting new event.

Organised jointly by the Kennel Club and Dogs Trust, the competition offers the unique chance for Douglas Ross MSP to show off his loyal four-legged friend, Murphy.

With the success of the Kennel Club and Dogs Trust’s annual Westminster Dog of the Year competition in England, Holyrood Dog of the Year will endeavour to promote responsible dog ownership and encourage open dialogue on dog welfare issues in Scotland, as well as providing an opportunity for MSPs to meet with dog welfare experts to discuss all aspects of the dog world.

Proud owner, Douglas Ross MSP explains: “Murphy is my biggest supporter and a part of the family. He deserves to be centre stage after all of his loyalty and service on the political trail. He will always be a winner to me and proves very popular in Highland and Islands when out canvassing.”

MSPs will also be calling for their supporters to vote for them, in a bid to win the ‘pawblic’ vote, with additional judging on the day which will review the contestants on their heroic doggy deeds and winning personalities. This will then determine which political pooch will take home the ultimate parliamentary privilege of the ‘Holyrood Dog of the Year’ title.

The judging panel to determine which pooch wins the highly desired crown includes Adrian Burder, Dogs Trust CEO, Bill Lambert, Kennel Club representative, and Scottish Conservative and Unionist party leader Ruth Davidson, the event sponsor.

The competition starts at 10.00am on Monday 8th May at the Scottish Parliament gardens, Horse Wynd, Edinburgh, EH8 8DX.

Sponsoring MSP, Ruth Davidson, said: “I’m delighted to be hosting the first-ever Holyrood Dog of the Year. This fun event will be a great chance to celebrate the essential work MSPs are doing to improve dog welfare in Scotland, and will be a fantastic opportunity to highlight the importance of responsible dog ownership.

“My dog Wilson and I are excited to be judging; the standard of candidates is excellent and we are really looking forward to welcoming everyone - people and pooches - on the day.”

Details of MSPs and dogs entered for Holyrood Dog of the Year can be found: here

To vote for Douglas Ross and Murphy visit: here