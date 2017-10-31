Increase in smoking quitters reported

The Western Isles are delighted to report that they have had the highest percentage increase in the number of supported smoking quit attempts between 2015/16 and 2016/17.

The percentage of successful quit attempts at 12 weeks in the Western Isles was 55%, significantly higher than the overall Scottish figure.

The percentage performance of each Board against their individual standard also showed a significant performance of 136% in the Western Isles.

Colin Gilmour, Head of Health Improvement, was delighted with NHS Western Isles Board success and commented: “We have a team of advisors who are dedicated to helping smokers who want to quit.

“Each quitter has their own reason and the service aims to provide them with a high quality, sensitive and tailored package of support.”

Joanne O’Donnell, Smoking Cessation Coordinator, said: “Smokefree Hebrides are committed to supporting smokers to quit. Our service offers an open door policy to all those who would like to receive support to quit smoking.

“We provide free, confidential advice, help, and support across the Islands and can offer face-to-face contact, telephone, texting and e-mail services.

“It is our intention to introduce an ‘Attend Anywhere’ remote access facility and further detail on this can be provided by contacting any of our advisors.”

Evidence shows that you are four times more likely to quit using specialist support. And, with access across the Islands, you could be smoke-free sooner than you think.

Smokefree Hebrides offers friendly, highly trained advisors who can really make a difference and have detailed knowledge about Nicotine Replacement (NRT) and other medications that suit each individual on their quit journey.

Appointments can be arranged to suit your individual need. So, why not join all those who have already accessed the service and let Smokefree Hebrides help you ‘quit for life’?

You can contact Smokefree Hebrides on (01851) 701623 or email smokefreehebrides@nhs.net The direct line is accessible to Smokefree Hebrides advisors across the Western Isles at all times.