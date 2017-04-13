Island based book for your children’s library

Isla & Pickle: Best Friends is the first picture book in a brand new series about a feisty little girl, a cheeky Shetland pony and their light-hearted adventures.

They live on a Scottish island where they get up to all sorts of mischief, led by Pickle the pony, who enjoys splashing in the sea and escaping the confines of his field.

Isla loves Pickle, the miniature Shetland pony who lives in her neighbour’s field. They play and ride all over the island: dressing up, splashing in the sea and sharing snacks.

But sometimes the mischievous pair get into a bit of trouble – Pickle loves to sneak out to visit Isla and thinks Dad’s flowers are yummy!

When Dad asks if Isla would like a pet, she knows exactly which animal she wants. But can Isla convince Dad that Pickle should come and live with them?

Perfect for any children with a penchant for ponies, this adorable book is full of fun in the great outdoors, with bright, humourous illustrations that are sure to make grown-ups smile and give wee ones the giggles.

Isla & Pickle is by Kate McLelland an accomplished illustrator and printmaker. She trained in illustration at Edinburgh College of Art. She is the illustrator of bestselling picture book ‘There Was a Wee Lassie Who Swallowed a Midgie’.

Isla & Pickle will be available from Floris Books in June priced £5.99