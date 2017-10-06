Island fund supports even more families

The Western Isles based charity The Leanne Fund has supported even more families affected by Cystic Fibrosis through its Development Project, which is now moving into its second year.

Following the award of funds from The Big Lottery Fund last year, the Fund’s Development Manager and volunteers have been working hard to expand services from the Highlands and Islands to the Grampian area and develop new projects in response to demand.

New initiatives include ‘On the Move’ – a service to support a young person with CF towards independent living and Over the Rainbow’ which is an extraordinary wish-list or experience for those in the final stage of illness.

Chrisetta Mitchell, Development Manager said: “The Leanne Fund has been well received in Grampian and we are pleased to be in a position to provide vital services to an additional 100 patients and their families who live within this region which extends to Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Northern Isles.

“The Leanne Fund services are well used and hugely appreciated by all and we are so grateful to everyone who has supported us during the past twelve months to allow us to continue our work to improve the quality of life of those affected by Cystic Fibrosis.

“We look forward to a great year ahead with new fundraising initiatives and also the launch of our new Befriending service.”

The difference The Leanne Fund makes to the everyday lives of those it supports is summed up in a series of short films, one of which highlights the experience of Isle of Lewis schoolboy Rowan Macleod.

He and his family talk about his daily routine which includes medication and physical activity and the challenges that presents for family life on an island.

The short films tells his story and how The Leanne Fund has made a difference to him and his family.

Dad Uisdean said: “As a family we are now much more about the ‘here and now’. If we want to do something we find a way to do it. Our mindset is to live for the moment and go for it.

“The Leanne Fund do great work for children with CF. Their lives revolve so much around medicine. It is great for them to have activities which have no connection to their treatment and enables them to live life to the full.”

To watch Rowan’s video visit: website